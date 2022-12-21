Partly Sunny and Cold

The mountains have seen a little snow overnight, so watch for slick roads. Chains or traction tires are required on government camp and you must carry them on all the other mountain roads. Mt. Bachelor has seen a little snow this morning and will get some sunshine today. The next push will bring more snow to the mountain tomorrow. It will also bring cold temperatures and some wind. The Wind Chill Factor will make it feel like -13 Thursday afternoon. Mt. Bachelor will see some warming this weekend, like the rest of us. Rain is expected to mix with the snow as highs get into the low 40's.

