Some sunshine this AM; more snow comin’!

We have seen little or no additions to any of the bases at the ski resorts overnight. Skies have cleared a bit this morning, but the next system is advancing quickly. Mt. Bachelor is expecting more snow beginning later today, with a chance of more snow for the next several days. The heaviest snowfall is expected Wednesday. This morning, you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads. Expect packed snow and ice on all roads. Winter driving conditions are also expected through the week and the weekend ahead.

