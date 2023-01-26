Another Bluebird Day

Today will be the last nice day on the mountain before the next cold, wet system rolls in. Under sunny skies we can expect highs in the mid 30's with NW winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken tonight and the Cascades will start to see snowfall as early as Friday morning. Mt. Bachelor could see 4-9" of fresh snow before this storm breaks Sunday morning. Skies will become mostly sunny and then the bottom falls out of the thermometer. Highs Sunday will only be in the single digits on a very windy day. The wind chill will be well below zero. Despite plenty of sunshine, cold breezy conditions will stay on the mountain into the middle of next week. Watch for ice on the mountain roads and carry chains or traction tires.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.