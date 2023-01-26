Another Bluebird Day
Today will be the last nice day on the mountain before the next cold, wet system rolls in. Under sunny skies we can expect highs in the mid 30's with NW winds at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken tonight and the Cascades will start to see snowfall as early as Friday morning. Mt. Bachelor could see 4-9" of fresh snow before this storm breaks Sunday morning. Skies will become mostly sunny and then the bottom falls out of the thermometer. Highs Sunday will only be in the single digits on a very windy day. The wind chill will be well below zero. Despite plenty of sunshine, cold breezy conditions will stay on the mountain into the middle of next week. Watch for ice on the mountain roads and carry chains or traction tires.