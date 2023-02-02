Nice Today; More Snow This Weekend

The mountains are experiencing a bit of an inversion layer, so this morning's temperatures are warmer at the resorts than they are here on the High Desert. Mt. Bachelor will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 30's today. It is tonight when the next system arrives and brings wind driven snow to the Cascades. Back to back systems will keep snow in the forecast for the mountains through the middle of next week. The heaviest snow will fall over the weekend with several inches to accumulate at the resorts. Carry chains or traction devices on the mountain roads now and be prepared for difficult winter driving conditions this weekend.

