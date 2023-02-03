Wind-driven snow starts today

The mountain roads are not too bad now. You must carry chains or traction tires and watch for spots of ice. Snow is likely from today into Monday morning, so be prepared for mountain driving conditions to deteriorate quickly. This will be great for the resorts! Mt. Bachelor will see snowfall through Monday mid-day. Accumulations could be as great as 1-2 feet by then. This is likely to be a wind-driven snow through the weekend. Visibility will be reduced for both drivers and those taking to the slopes.

