Breezy, but pleasant day

Snow showers will taper off in the Cascades this morning after some nice additions to the bases over the weekend. The next system moving into the NW will bring a few inches of fresh snow to Mt. Bachelor Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. After a break on Thursday, the mountains will see a chance of snow showers through Saturday. Look for mostly sunny skies Sunday. Drivers should be aware of packed snow and ice on all mountain roads. Carry chains or traction tires on all passes, except Government Camp, where they are required.

