Mt. Bachelor reported 3" of fresh snow yesterday afternoon and they are expecting another 3-7" today. Timberline is one inch away from a 100" base this morning. This new snow today will be a wind-driven snow, with sustained winds reaching 20-30 mph at Mt. Bachelor. Wind chill and reduced visibility will be major factors on the mountain today. The next couple of days should be quite pleasant. We begin the day with spots of ice on mountain roads, and you must carry chains or traction tires. Driving conditions will worsen quickly as this storm sets in. Winds will stay strong, and the snowfall will taper off by midnight.

