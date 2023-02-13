Fresh Powder Coming

The wintry system pressing into the Pacific NW will be a boon for the mountain resorts. Mt. Bachelor will see snowfall for the next 48 hours. Accumulations could reach as much as 1-2 feet during that time. Keep in mind that this will be a wind driven snow with westerly winds at 30-35 mph gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility for both drivers and winter sports lovers will be reduced. Carry chains or traction tires on the mountain roads this morning and be prepared for hazardous conditions to set in quickly. Clearing skies Wednesday will be followed by a chance of snowfall for the next few days.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.