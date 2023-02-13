Fresh Powder Coming
The wintry system pressing into the Pacific NW will be a boon for the mountain resorts. Mt. Bachelor will see snowfall for the next 48 hours. Accumulations could reach as much as 1-2 feet during that time. Keep in mind that this will be a wind driven snow with westerly winds at 30-35 mph gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibility for both drivers and winter sports lovers will be reduced. Carry chains or traction tires on the mountain roads this morning and be prepared for hazardous conditions to set in quickly. Clearing skies Wednesday will be followed by a chance of snowfall for the next few days.