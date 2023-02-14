Fresh snow & cold
While Mt. Hood Meadows has reported 12" of fresh snow overnight, no current updates are coming in from any of the other resorts. Mt Bachelor reported 12” of new snow this morning. Morning temperatures are in the teens and westerly winds are still a little breezy. Another 2-4" of snow are expected today as this storm weakens and moves south. Chains or traction tires are required on all mountain roads this morning, except on Century Drive to Mt. Bachelor. You must carry them on that road.