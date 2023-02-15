A string of nice days
Mt. Bachelor is expecting a string of nice days that will carry into and through the weekend. After receiving 12" of fresh snow with this last storm, they will get plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 20's and gentle westerly winds. Mostly sunny skies will last through the weekend, when highs will be in the low to mid 30's. A chance of snow showers will build in Sunday night through Monday. Heavier snow is likely, beginning Tuesday. Right now, you must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads, except Willamette Pass, where you are required to use them.