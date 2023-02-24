After all that snow, a break and then more
GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...
With storm activity moving south, Mt. Bachelor will see some clearing skies that will make for a nice last half of today and a fairer day Saturday. The next system to enter the NW will bring heavy snow Saturday night and through Sunday night. This will bring another 4-8" to the mountain during that time. A chance of snow showers will stay in the mountains all week next week. Beware of treacherous driving conditions on all mountain roads.
IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I’M BOB SHAW...
HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!