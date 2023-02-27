Big snow for two days

Heavy snow is expected for the next couple days in the Cascades. Mt. Bachelor could see as much as 10-18" of fresh snow over the next 24 hours, with 3-5" more through Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will be wind-driven snow, as SW winds reach 25-35 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. A chance of snow showers will linger in the Cascades for the balance of the week, with a slight break expected Wednesday. Chains or traction tires are now required on all mountain roads, except Century Drive to Mt. Bachelor, where you must carry them.

