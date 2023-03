Cold temperatures, breezy conditions and more snow are expected at Mt. Bachelor from this morning, through the weekend and into the end of next week. Several inches of fresh snow are expected by Monday morning. This will be a wind-driven snow, so expect the wind chill factor to make it feel like negative single digits. Winter driving conditions will exist in the Cascades all weekend. Check the road reports for chain requirements.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.