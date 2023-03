The mountains have seen some nice additions to their bases, and more snow in on the way. Snowfall is likely all week, with accumulations reaching about a foot by the end of the work week at Mt. Bachelor. More snow is expected through the weekend and into next week. Of course, we can expect winter driving conditions in the Cascades for some time to come.

