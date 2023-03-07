Tuesday AM snow report: Here comes a lot more snow!
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...
The next back-to-back systems are going to bring a lot of snow to the Cascades! By Friday, Mt. Bachelor could see 1-2 feet of fresh snow, with more snow likely through the weekend and into next week. Southerly winds will be quite blustery, so be prepared for a significant wind chill. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning, but be prepared for driving conditions to worsen quickly as these storms move in.
IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...
HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!