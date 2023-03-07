Tuesday AM snow report: Here comes a lot more snow!

The next back-to-back systems are going to bring a lot of snow to the Cascades! By Friday, Mt. Bachelor could see 1-2 feet of fresh snow, with more snow likely through the weekend and into next week. Southerly winds will be quite blustery, so be prepared for a significant wind chill. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning, but be prepared for driving conditions to worsen quickly as these storms move in.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.