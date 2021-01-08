NewsChannel 21 Team

Multimedia journalist, NewsChannel 21

I love to help people, and I am excited to do that by sharing your stories here in Central Oregon!

I was born and raised in a small town outside of Philadelphia, PA. I spent four years at Penn State University (We Are!), receiving a degree in Broadcast Journalism, a minor in Sociology and a certificate from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism.

While at Penn State, I was heavily involved in sports media. I was an Emmy award-winning sports anchor for Centre County Report, a sports and news anchor for Penn State News, a host and analyst for Penn State Sports Night, a radio host at The Lion, and a videographer for Penn State Athletics.

I did a lot outside of my major, as well. I helped form the Penn State Outdoor Volleyball Club, worked part-time as a referee and lifeguard, and was the Philanthropy Chair, THON chair and THON dancer for my fraternity. (FTK!)

While I have interned at 6ABC in Philadelphia and MustLoveSports LLC, this is my first full time reporting gig -- and I’m happy it’s here in Bend.

As an Eagle Scout and life-long camper, I love the outdoors, and I can’t wait to explore everything Central Oregon has to offer.

When I’m not reporting, you can find me playing or coaching some volleyball, exploring the outdoors, grabbing a drink with friends or trying too hard to be funny on Twitter.

If you have a story idea or just want to chat, feel free to follow me on social media or reach out at noah.chast@ktvz.com.