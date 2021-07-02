Sunset Valley Fire burns about 987 acres; barn, outbuildings, multiple vehicles damaged

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

THE DALLES, Oregon (KPTV) — A wildfire near The Dalles damaged several outbuildings and vehicles, and grew to nearly 1,000 acres after it was first reported Thursday afternoon.

The Office of State Fire Marshal said the Sunset Valley Fire was first reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Valley View Drive. Strong winds pushed the fire, which was burning in mostly brush and wheat, in a southeast direction.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 “Go Now” and Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations for areas near the wildfire. Current evacuation levels can be found on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. Parts of Highway 197 were closed Thursday evening, but were back open Friday morning.

The fire damaged one barn, several outbuildings, multiple vehicles and part of a cherry orchard. Firefighters were able to protect homes in the area, and no injuries have been reported.

The OSFM temporarily reassigned task forces from the Wrentham Market Fire to assist in fighting the Sunset Valley Fire. This decision was critical in stopping the fire, according to OSFM.

“Without the resources we had today, including the three additional task forces and air support from OSFM, we would not have stopped it as quickly and the fire would have grown much larger,” said Chief Robert Palmer. “What the state is doing is working. We were able to better protect properties with their assistance and support.”

OSFM said task forces from Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Linn counties will spend the day mopping up hot spots, monitoring the perimeter of the fire, and expanding the defensible space around homes.

Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in response to the fire. The declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment from other jurisdictions to assist in battling the fire.

