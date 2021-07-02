Vacaville Family Praises First Responders’ Efforts To Save Mother And Newborn Son

CNN - Regional

By Ryan Hill

VACAVILLE, California (KOVR) — A week ago, fear started rushing through mom-to-be Christy Adams’ mind when she thought she was losing her unborn baby.

“I thought my water had broken. So, I walked up and I had seen gushes of blood everywhere,” Adams said. “I thought I was losing the baby.”

She snatched her phone and called her husband Bo to get him back home immediately.

Later calling 9-1-1, she said paramedic Brian Jewell and Vacaville Fire Department personnel arrived at her door in fewer than five minutes.

“She was pale and she looked scared, and we knew immediately when we walked in without even talking to her that she was in dire straits,” Jewell said.

Jewell and others did whatever they could to help Adams and get her to the hospital.

“That we perceived the issue that she was having was potentially life-threatening for the newborn and for mom,” Jewell said.

Once at Kaiser Vacaville, Adams was taken in for an emergency C-section, and then her son Kai Adams was born.

But this mom learned from her doctor how close both of them were almost lost from the world after her son was just brought into it.

“She told me that within three to five minutes both of us wouldn’t have made it,” Adams said. “If they weren’t here in time, I mean if they weren’t here, I wouldn’t be here talking about this. My son wouldn’t be here.”

Jewell said that he didn’t find out that both mother and son were doing OK until Thursday.

“I spoke to mom on the phone today. She sounds amazing [and] says her baby boy is super healthy,” Jewell said.

This isn’t the first time the department has helped the Adams family.

Crews tried to save their home during last year’s LNU Complex Fire and helped raise donations to replace what they lost.

“Losing everything in the fire and then coming back and donating to us, they’re just double heroes for us,” Adams said.

These first responders are heroes in every sense of the word, and the Adams family has two words for them.

“Thank you!” Adams said. “God bless you. If it wasn’t for you guys, our family wouldn’t be here right now. Our husband would be doing funeral plans.

Adams and her husband also thanked the fire department for staying with their three-year-old daughter as they rushed to the hospital to eventually save Christy and Kai’s lives. Jewell said it’s something any fire department would’ve done.

