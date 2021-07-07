Former MCPSS employee arrested for allegedly taking lunch money

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — According to court documents, a former Mobile County Public Schools employee was arrested on a Grand Jury Indictment this morning on two counts of ethic violations.

According to MCPSS, Jennifer Gulley was a former cafeteria manager who, while she was still employed by the MCPSS two years ago, was borrowing money from the cafeteria and paying it back when she got paid.

The former worker also was turning in travel mileage for reimbursement, saying she was going to the bank each day to make deposits when in fact she was only going to the bank once a month, according to the school system.

MCPSS also states they are the ones who turned her into the authorities.

As of this morning, Gulley remains in jail on a $10,000 bond.

