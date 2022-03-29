Pregnant woman shot while sleeping, loses baby days before due date

By Zac Summers

Click here for updates on this story

LOVEJOY, Georgia (WGCL) — Police in Clayton County are searching for the person who shot a pregnant woman while she was sleeping in her bed.

Last Wednesday, Princess Wolfe was sleeping at her apartment at the Villas at Hampton when someone shot into her first-floor bedroom, according to Lovejoy police. The 27-year-old, who was nine months pregnant, was shot twice in the stomach. She was rushed to Grady Hospital, but doctors were unable to save her baby.

“I missed the chance to hold my grandbaby, even deceased,” said Taffie Pope, Princess’ mother. “It hurts so bad. It hurts so bad that I can’t touch her, smell her, or breathe her.”

Pope said her daughter was due to give birth on Monday. Her aunt, Stephanie McGruder, said the entire family was ready to spoil the little girl, who was to be named Cori.

“It is just unimaginable that people can be that cruel, so cruel. No matter what you thought about my niece,” McGruder said as tears filled her eyes.

Lovejoy police said it’s unclear if or why Wolfe was targeted but her mom has her suspicions. Pope believes someone may have been stalking her daughter.

“Over the past months of her residing there, a couple of things had taken place,” she said. “My daughter had been receiving phone calls from someone, harassing her.”

While police track down potential leads, Pope is left with a daughter who she said is traumatized, frightened and heartbroken over the loss of her unborn child.

“It’s just terrible,” Pope added. “She wanted this baby more than anything. You will not get away with this.”

Wolfe’s 8-year-old daughter was also in the room but was not hurt.

Lovejoy police said the baby’s father is cooperating with their investigation They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call at (678) 610-9748.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical and funeral expenses.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.