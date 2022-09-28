Illinois officers who helped deliver baby boy honored

By Stephanie Usery

Click here for updates on this story

GLEN CARBON, Illinois (KMOV) — Two Glen Carbon police officers who helped to deliver a healthy baby boy were honored Tuesday night.

Officer Zachary Walters and Sergeant Jeffrey Blind were in the area of Lucinda Drive when a 911 call came in for a woman in active labor. The two officers got to the woman before an ambulance arrived on the scene and noted that delivery was imminent.

The officers then helped the mother to deliver the baby boy at the time of 3:36 p.m. on August 31. An ambulance arrived shortly after and took the mother and newborn to the hospital.

“This job is just so unpredictable, and most times we are called to unhappy and tragic incidents. I’m so glad our police department got to be part of this truly happy event, and I’m so proud of our dispatcher and officers for how they handled themselves and helped this family in a time of need,” said Chief Todd Link.

At Tuesday night’s fire board meeting, the two officers, paramedics and dispatcher involved in the delivery were awarded Stork pins. The baby boy’s family was also on hand.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.