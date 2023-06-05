Chiefs Matriarch Norma Hunt remembered at home and beyond

By Joseph Hennessy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The super bowl champs are heading to Washington D.C. Monday morning without the Matriarch of the organization, Norma Hunt, who passed away Sunday.

The Chiefs announced Norma Hunt, mother of Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, has passed away at the age of 85. There is no cause of death report released as of Monday morning.

She’s been to every single Super Bowl, the only woman to ever do so.

The Chiefs are heading to the White House Monday to meet with President Joe Biden, but there is no word on if or how they will honor Hunt while there.

She’s being missed by many and many are sharing their condolences for her life and impact. You can see KCTV5′s LIVE BLOG: Tributes pour in as the football world reacts to Norma Hunt’s passing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, “The entire NFL family is saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades.” He went on to say, “Norma’s place in NFL history will forever be remembered by the Chiefs’ organization and the entire league.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote in a tweet, “Mrs. Hunt was kind, caring, and supported the people and many organizations in Kansas City. The condolences of our community and all of Chiefs Kingdom go out to the Hunt family.”

Union Station officials are honoring Hunt with a red-lighting display on the east and west arches overnight. They wrote, “We honor Norma’s legacy of commitment to our community and celebrate her tremendous passion for Chiefs football – from the very first days of the AFL to celebrating the Chiefs’ victory at Super Bowl LVII. She was the Chiefs team matriarch, the “First Lady of Football,” and an extraordinary woman whose presence in our community will be dearly missed.”

Patrick Mahomes tweeted out Sunday night just before 7 p.m., “Mrs. Norma was the best. glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire hunt family.”

The rivalry between the Raiders organization doesn’t mean that much right now as the organization shared their condolences. The statement said, “Norma was devoted and passionate about the Chiefs and Lamar Hunt’s vision for the American Football League.” It went on to say, “The family’s role in forming the AFL was monumental in the history of sports.”

