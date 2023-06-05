Nonprofit empowers girls through physical, emotional education

By Brianna Borghi

BOSTON (WCVB) — Approximately 1,800 girls who participate in programs run by the nonprofit organization Girls on the Run celebrated all of their training and hard work on Saturday with a 5K run.

Girls on the Run empowers young girls to reach their goals with the help of coaches who guide them along the way.

“It’s inspired me to keep on going,” said participant Charlyse Green.

“We work so hard two days a week. We run our laps. We prepare for it,” said Girls on the Run coach Katherine Coleman.

One hundred school groups were represented at this year’s celebratory 5K, and each girl was joined by a running buddy to keep them motivated on the course.

“I’m just going to keep rooting her on and just making sure she’s in front of me,” said mother and running buddy Adriene Desouza.

Girls on the Run also underscores the important connection between physical and emotional health through its programs, instilling valuable life skills while building confidence and kindness in each participant.

“The social-emotional aspect is really key to get them talking and communicating with each other,” said Girls on the Run coach Kailin Alex.

All participants in the Girls on the Run 5K were encouraged to run at their “happy pace.” So it did not matter if they ran, walked, skipped or danced to the finish line, just as long as they finished to achieve the goal they set out to accomplish.

