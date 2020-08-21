TRICARE C.O. beneficiaries offered prescription refill waivers due to wildfires

Community Billboard

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia (KTVZ) – The Defense Health Agency announced Oregon TRICARE beneficiaries in Deschutes and Jefferson counties may receive emergency prescription refills until Aug. 31,, due to wildfire activity.

To get an emergency refill of prescription medications, beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is lost, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy.

To find a network pharmacy:

Call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303

Search the network pharmacy locator at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. For a retail chain, the prescription can be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, he or she may call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, do not need a referral to receive care from urgent care providers. They can receive urgent care from any TRICARE- authorized urgent care center or provider. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit www.tricare.mil/disaster for updates.