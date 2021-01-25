J Bar J Youth Services achieves national accreditation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- J Bar J Youth Services, a nonprofit operating several programs helping youth and families in Central Oregon, has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation.

Organizations pursue accreditation to demonstrate the implementation of best practice standards in the field of human services.

COA accreditation is an objective, independent and reliable validation of an agency’s performance. The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management, and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice.

The standards driving accreditation ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented, and provided by a skilled and supported workforce.

Accreditation through COA is an acknowledgement of the organizations strengths, and an opportunity for evaluation and improvement based on continuous systems review and evaluation of metrics.

Founded in 1977, COA is an independent, not-for-profit accreditor of the full continuum of community-based behavioral health care and social service organizations in the United States and Canada. Over 2,000 organizations have either successfully achieved COA accreditation or are currently engaged in the process.

Within Oregon, there are only eight other COA-accredited organizations, and J Bar J is the only one on the East side of the Cascades. Presently, COA has a total of 47 service standards that are applicable to over 125 different types of programs. To learn more about COA, please visit www.coanet.org.

Founded in 1968, J Bar J Youth Services operates several programs helping youth and families overcome obstacles and work toward self-sufficiency and personal responsibility in Central Oregon: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (a 21 Cares for Kids partner), Cascade Youth & Family Center, Grandma’s House, Kindred Connections, at: project, The Academy at Sisters, J Bar J Boys Ranch and J5, and The Learning Center & Vocational Program at J Bar J.

For more information about J Bar J Youth Services and their programs, visit jbarj.org.