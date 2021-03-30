Habitat for Humanity seeks applicants for Redmond townhomes

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has announced another housing application period for the Quince Townhomes in Redmond between now and April 30.

This contemporary style townhome community is conveniently located near the Redmond commercial district at the north end of town.

The Habitat homes for sale in this 10-unit land-lease development are 3-bedroom, 2-bath homes, including a garage. People interested in applying for these homes must meet income guidelines for home loan approval. This applies to residents who live and/or work in Redmond.

Minimum income: $33,000 – $33,600 for 2-5-person household

Maximum income: $49,000 – $66,100.

620 minimum credit score

Applications may be picked up during open hours at the Bend ReStore, Monday – Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m., online at https://bendredmondhabitat.org/habitat-homeownership/ or at the Latino Community Association, https://latinocommunityassociation.org/ in Spanish.

The applications are due: April 30, 2021.

Email: homeownership@brhabitat.org

Phone: 541.385.5387 ext. 102

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 159 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1042 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. bendredmondhabitat.org 541.385.5387.

The Bend ReStore is a home improvement resale center that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend-Redmond Habitat’s mission. For more information, restorebend.org, 541.312.6709.