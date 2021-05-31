Latino Community Association attracts a crowd for vaccinations

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With live mariachi music and free tacos, the Latino Community Association turned its vaccination clinic in Redmond on Sunday into a festive occasion – and vaccinated 149 people against COVID-19.

Some of the people who showed up at the St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot were already vaccinated, but came to encourage a family member to get their first shot. They lined up in the sun and waited to sit with one of two pharmacists from Bi-Mart to get the free vaccine.

St. Charles Health System supplied the doses of Pfizer vaccine, approved for adults and youths as young as 12, and the Oregon Health Authority organized the event with LCA. Each patient received a card with a follow-up appointment for the second vaccine dose in June.

“In the Latino community, there has been a lot of hesitancy,” said Yannely Nonato, an interpreter at the event.

Some people believe rumors about the vaccines, worry about side effects, or just want to wait and see, she said. But many “trust their (already vaccinated) family members to give them the confidence to get the vaccine,” Nonato added

On May 7, LCA partnered with Jefferson County Public Health to vaccinate 174 people at the county fairgrounds.