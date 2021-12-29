Three organizations make the holidays brighter with gifts for 500+ C.O. seniors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon is excited to share that three amazing Central Oregon organizations provided a variety of gifts for isolated and at risk seniors across the tri-county this holiday season. These gifts, delivered over a three-week period, ensured that 500+ older adult neighbors felt remembered, honored and valued.

Meals on Wheels clients and Senior Community/Grab-N-Go diners in Madras, Redmond, Sisters, La Pine, Prineville and Bend received three separate gifts during the month to help brighten their days and remind them they are cherished by our community. Our Central Oregon Community is AMAZING!

"We are all too aware of the isolation that many of our senior neighbors experience," said Susan Rotella, executive director of the Council on Aging. "So many folks participated in bringing thoughtful gifts to fulfil Christmas wishes. Simple pleasures, comfort, and items that allow them to stay independent as long as possible."

Three generous and thoughtful organizations that supported at risk seniors this season and their heartfelt gifts included:

Windermere Central Oregon Real Estate gathered a team of employees and assembled 500 fresh flower bouquets that were delivered in early December. Thanks to Sarah Burke, Windermere team leader extraordinaire, and the generous donation of flowers from the Windermere Central Oregon office, happy seniors had their days brightened with beautiful bouquets.

Heartwarmers, whose mission is to enrich the lives of others with heart-warming gifts, assembled fleece cut-and-tie blankets along with other enjoyable gifts such as hats, lotions, socks and colourful bandanas. Fun gifts that will keep feet, laps and hearts warm this winter!

Home Instead led the annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in Central Oregon again this year. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. Christmas trees were located throughout Central Oregon with gift tags with requests from local seniors and the community stepped up and fulfilled all senior requests around Central Oregon. All gifts were either delivered to homebound adults or handed out at the Community/Grab-N-Go holiday meals across the tri-county.

“A small act of kindness can make a big difference. And a heartfelt gift brightens the lives of older adults who may feel alone during the holidays,” said Gloria Vloedman, Home Instead Community Relations Director. “Finding ways to care and support one another is important now more than ever and we are grateful for the Central Oregon community’s involvement this year.”

Central Oregon residents are welcomed and encouraged to support the Council on Aging’s meal programs. To make a donation, visit www.councilonaging.org/donate. For more information about resources for older adults, call the Council on Aging at (541) 678-5483, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org, and follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

#####

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities — places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon