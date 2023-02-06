Aaron Carter seemed left out of televised Grammy in memoriam segment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A photo of Aaron Carter seemed to be missing from the in memoriam segment at Sunday’s Grammy Awards and some viewers were not happy about it.

Carter, who died in November at the age of 34, rose to fame as a teen with his 2000 album, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).”

The annual tribute honors recording artists and musicians who have died in the past year through photos and music. Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff, and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie were among the late stars remembered.

Carter was included in the list of those we lost on the Grammy’s site, but was not obviously included in the televised portion.

CNN has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

Another artist who wasn’t in the segment was Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, but there was a reason for that.

Hawkins died in March 2022 at the age of 50, days before that year’s Grammys ceremony and was honored at that time.

