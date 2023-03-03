Furry Friends: Meet marvelous Merv, energetic and loving
This week, we introduce you to Merv, a curious and affectionate Lab mix who is bouncing back from a car accident and waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
This week, we introduce you to Merv, a curious and affectionate Lab mix who is bouncing back from a car accident and waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.