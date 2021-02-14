Fox News is moving further to the right

Business

Fox News has amped up its highly charged rhetoric in the post-Trump era, focusing on bashing the left and President Joe Biden.

With Donald Trump out of the White House, Fox News is taking a hard-right turn in an effort to win back an audience that it lost, said CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources” Sunday.

“Every move Fox makes is a move further right,” Stelter said.

The network’s recent moves — including an shakeup of its lineup to include more opinion and less news, as well as a lack of focus on Trump’s second impeachment trial — indicate that Fox News is only inching closer to far-right content.

In January, the network announced that it was removing one of its only nighttime hours of news coverage and replacing it with a right-wing opinion show. This signified a further shift toward the conservative opinion programming that Fox viewers overwhelmingly prefer as the network competes with other right-wing outlets including Newsmax and One America News Network.

But replacing news with opinion could inflame tensions more between Fox’s news division and its opinion programs, which so often veer into conspiracy theory territory.

“They’re not moving further right. They’re moving further into BS,” said The Daily Beast’s editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman said on “Reliable Sources.” “They decided to have layoffs on their hard news unit, and to go further and further into the crazy.”

Fox News, however, rejected suggestions that the lineup change was a result of post-election trouble, pointing out that the network said in October that it “regularly considers programming changes, including to its daytime lineup, and will launch new formats as appropriate after the election.”