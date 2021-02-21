Biden lies less than Trump, fact-checkers say. But he’s not perfect
Fact-checkers are entering a new era under President Joe Biden’s administration. While Biden isn’t perfect, his claims are “more like a smattering” of false statements compared to “the daily avalanche” that came from former President Donald Trump, CNN’s fact-checker Daniel Dale said on “Reliable Sources.”
Like most politicians, Biden exaggerates and embellishes at times. Dale said Biden made at least four false statistical claims during a CNN town hall last week on issues including the minimum wage, undocumented immigrants, China’s workforce and the Covid-19 vaccine.
Politifact editor Angie Holan said the absence of Trump’s voice in daily media “has freed us up to fact-check other things,” including the power outages in Texas.
Dale has been able to focus on other fact-checking endeavors, too. “There’s still so much nonsense” and misinformation, Dale said. “I’m not going on vacation,” Dale said. “There’s a lot to do.”
no one’s perfect – that’s a good reason not to worship a politician, or any other human – that’s how we got in the whole Trump cult mess to begin with
Whazzat ? Joe Biden is a liar ?? Soooo- wheres the never ending unhinged outrage and daily temper-tantrums this site has become so regionally famous for ??? According to CNN (who’s obviously not impressed with their elected official) Biden lies about petty stuff- in a “Those aren’t riots- those are summer block parties” kinda way. seems to me that this stuff right here-“minimum wage, undocumented immigrants, China’s workforce and (all things) Covid-19”. Are what separated the two candidates during the run-up to the election… Now we’re told that China Joe is lying about it all ! But I really must correct myself- cause we all know- this aint “all” that Little Lyin’ Joey is deceiving Americans about- the guy can’t help it- he’s a career politician- show me an honest one in the bunch ! President Trump was a choir boy compared to these losers. Trump already had money- he didn’t have to lie-cheat-or steal to get any… Can a single Demokrat politician make that same claim ? Sorry Demokant supporters- you been conned-hoaxed- and grifted by a Carni barker and a crack-head for a son (documented) !