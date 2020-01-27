Johnny Carino’s in Bend closes its doors

Bend

Owners cite rising costs, declining sales after nearly 15 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The restaurant comings and goings on Bend’s north end had another “going” on Monday, as Johnny Carino’s Italian Restaurant closed its doors after nearly 15 years, citing rising costs and falling sales.

“After nearly 15 years, we have officially closed,” Bill Powell, vice president of operations for Washington-based Restaurant Development Co., the franchise owner, told NewsChannel 21 Monday afternoon.

“We have had a great group of regulars over the years, and great support from the community," Powell said in an email. "But with the increase in costs (including food, beverages, and labor) and a steady decline in sales, it became evident that the business model would not continue to be successful.”

“We have a great team," he added, "and are able to absorb most of the team members within our two other restaurants” still operating in Bend: Greg’s Grill and Red Robin, both in the Old Mill District.

The Johnny Carino’s closure came just a few days after Chick-fil-A opened its doors across Highway 97, to very long lines. Cracker Barrel opened in that same area off Robal Lane nearly a year ago, and Olive Garden opened its Bend location several years ago, just north of Carino’s.