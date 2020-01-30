NW Crossing becoming one of Bend’s business hot spots

News

Communal office space opens, more projects underway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend’s most popular business-oriented neighborhoods very well may be the Old Mill and downtown, but NorthWest Crossing is on the way to joining those two.

The neighborhood has seen strong business growth in recent years, according to Cassie Clemans, the president of VisitNWX, the NorthWest Crossing business association.

“NorthWest Crossing is really needed right now," Clemans said Thursday. "The vitality in this area and the growth we have seen in the past five years is phenomenal.”

On Thursday, a new community office space, The Collective, had its grand opening on NorthWest Crossing Drive. The shared workplace features 5,500 square feet of designated private and communal office spaces. The Collective offers six private offices and 45 shared desk spaces.

The shared work space is offering seven membership levels, starting at $30 a day and $95 a month to use the office spaces. The price of a private office starts at $995 a month.

A 2019 census report showed 12.1% of people working in Bend work from home. The Collective will offer those remote workers an alternative.

“Working from home, you are sort of isolated,” saidRyan Muack of Muack Law LLC. “When you are working here, and working with other lawyers, you get a chance to interact with them.”.

Construction on other big projects is underway in the neighborhood. One of those is a two-story mixed-use building complex on NorthWest Crossing Drive. The building complex, called Grove, will feature commercial residential and retail spaces.

Grove is scheduled to open at the end of the year.