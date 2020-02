News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon 70-60 on Saturday.

Stanford trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes. The Cardinal ended a three-game skid.

Will Richardson scored 17 points for the Ducks, who had won four in a row.