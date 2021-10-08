Museum of American Speed ramps up $10M expansion

News

By Matt Olberding

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Lincoln Journal Star) — One of the nation’s largest automotive museums will be getting even bigger.

Speedway Motors on Thursday announced plans for a $10 million expansion of its Museum of American Speed that will increase its physical size by about 60%.

Construction will start this fall to add 90,000 square feet of space in two phases. The museum currently has more than 150,000 square feet on three floors.

“We are excited to expand upon the already popular Lincoln attraction and make it even bigger and better through the commitment from our owners and partnership with other museum supporters,” Tim Matthews, the museum’s curator, said in a news release.

“The new addition will allow us to add enhanced displays for NASCAR, off-road racing and growing our already popular land speed, drag racing and custom show car displays. We also plan to add more interactive displays for youth and families making it an immersive experience for the whole family.”

Among the new collections to be housed at the expanded museum will be show cars from the Darryl Starbird Rod & Custom Hall of Fame Museum, race vehicles from the Herzog Motorsports Collection, and collector cars from Eric Zausner’s E.Z. Spindizzy Foundation.

They will join the more than 100 automobiles already on display, ranging from Indy cars to dragsters to iconic cars used in Hollywood movies. The museum, which opened in 1992 and has been in its current location at 599 Oakcreek Drive since 2001, also features many other unique displays, including the largest collection of vintage pedal cars, gas-powered miniature race cars, automobile-themed toys, automotive art, lunchboxes and more.

The museum also recently opened a gallery of automotive art that includes an exclusive selection from almost 50 automotive artists, including painters Tom Fritz and Darrell Mayabb and photographer Peter Vincent.

It’s those features and others that helped the museum garner the honor earlier this year of being named the Best Attraction for Car Lovers by USA Today.

Speedway is planning an official groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. during its Cars & Coffee event. Also that weekend, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver Jimmie Johnson will join other well-known auto racers in festivities to kick off the display of the Herzog Motorsports Collection at the museum.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.