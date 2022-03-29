Biathlon suspends Russia, Belarus as member federations

SALZBURG, Austria (AP) — Russia and Belarus have been suspended as members of biathlon’s world governing body. It steps up the countries’ isolation after most Olympic sports already banned athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus from competing because of the war on Ukraine. The International Biathlon Union says Russia and Belarus “have violated the humanitarian obligations for member federations.” The IBU also says it would also be unfair for “the attacking countries” to enjoy member rights while biathlon is disrupted in Ukraine. The decisions can be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.