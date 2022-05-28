Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

BEIJING (AP) — Shoppers are returning to the malls of Beijing as the Chinese capital relaxes pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control. A partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing was welcomed by a weary populace and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to normal. Coupled with a gradual easing of restrictions in Shanghai, it signaled that the worst is over in the twin outbreaks in China’s most prominent cities. Beijing allowed public parks, gyms and cinemas to reopen on Sunday at 50% of their capacity. China recorded 293 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.