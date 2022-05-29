After painful rebuild, Tigers still stuck in neutral

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer

Detroit hasn’t made the postseason since 2014, and the Tigers are reaching the point where they should expect their rebuild to pay dividends. It’s not happening this season so far. The team is 17-29 and 11 games out of first place in the AL Central. Detroit started slowly last season, too. But when a 9-24 mark eventually turned into a respectable 77-win season, it seemed the worst might be behind the Tigers. An anemic offense has prevented Detroit from building on that. The Tigers have been held to two or fewer runs 24 times already. They are 2-22 in those games.