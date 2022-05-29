The Finals matchup: Celtics vs. Warriors for NBA title

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Somewhere, Gregg Popovich must be pleased. cIme Udoka and Steve Kerr both played for Popovich with of the San Antonio Spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes any effort to hide the affinity they have for the NBA’s career victory leader. And now, Udoka and Kerr are about to go head-to-head — in the NBA Finals. The title matchup is set: It’ll be Udoka and the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics facing Kerr and the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, a series that begins Thursday night in San Francisco.