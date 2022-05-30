Skip to Content
Spanish club Valencia removes president after leaked audio

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Valencia has removed president Anil Murthy from his post following the leak of private conversations that made the club’s leadership look bad. The announcement comes about two weeks after Murthy talked about players and the club’s economic situation and plans for the future. The daily Superdeporte published audio recorded from a private dinner attended by the president and some businessmen in April. The club at the time said the audio was edited and taken out of context. But Murthy left as an employee after the comments that “regrettably affected the club’s relationship with fans, government authorities and the community.”

