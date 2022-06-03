Anderson extends shutout streak, Dodgers defeat Mets 6-1

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Anderson extended his scoreless streak to 26 innings and became the first National League pitcher with seven wins as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 6-1. Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry and Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers, who have held New York to one run in winning the first two games of this four-game series between the NL’s top two teams. Pete Alonso went deep for the Mets, who had piled up 49 runs on a 6-0 homestand before arriving at Dodger Stadium. The unbeaten Anderson allowed only three hits and has gone three straight starts without giving up a run. The last time he was scored upon was the first inning against Arizona on May 17.