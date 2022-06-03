Finally 3 in a row: Fried, Olson help Braves top Rox in 10

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Max Fried pitched eight scoreless innings, Matt Olson hit a two-run single in the 10th and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 to become the last major league team to win three straight games this season. In only the second game in Coors Field history to be scoreless after nine innings, Carlos Estevez walked and hit a batter to load the bases in the 10th. His wild pitch allowed automatic runner Adam Duvall to score. Olson then hit a liner to left field off Lucas Gilbreath, making a winner of A.J. Minter, who worked the ninth. Kenley Jansen gave up an RBI single to Yonathan Daza before earning his 13th save.