Louisiana-Lafayette tops TCU 7-6 at College Station Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — CJ Willis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Will Veillon hit a two-run home run and No. 3 seed Louisiana-Lafayette beat second-seeded TCU 7-6 at the College Station Regional. Louisiana-Lafayette (37-21) plays top-seeded Texas A&M in the semifinals after TCU (36-21) plays No. 4 seed Oral Roberts in a loser-out game. Louisiana-Lafayette’s Heath Hood drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth inning, stole second and then scored when Julian Brock singled to right. Three pitches later, CJ Willis hit an RBI triple that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the lead for good at 5-4. David Bishop went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Porter Brown hit a solo homer for TCU.