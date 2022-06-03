Yanks’ Cole loses perfecto in 7th night after Taillon’s bid

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost a perfect game bid with two outs in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers a night after teammate Jameson Taillon lost a try in the eighth. Cole was cruising until Jonathan Schoop placed a grounder perfectly up the middle for a clean single. The ball skipped just past diving second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who had just made a sliding, backhand stop against Harold Castro. Cole entered the seventh with eight strikeouts on 86 pitches, half of them looking. Taillon lost a perfect game in the eighth inning Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels. Jared Walsh spoiled Taillon’s effort with a leadoff double that deflected off the glove of sliding shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.