Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:45 AM

LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt, Turner try to extend hit streaks

KTVZ

By The Associated Press

Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt could set the longest hitting streak of his career if he’s successful in both games of a day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Goldschmidt homered to extend his string to 25 games as St. Louis routed the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Friday. The six-time All-Star had a 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013. Goldschmidt has 10 homers and 36 RBIs in his last 22 games, a stretch that began May 11.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content