Ohtani fans 11, but Seager, Lowe lead Texas to 2-0 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe homered and tripled, and Corey Seager had an RBI double among his three hits off Shohei Ohtani in the Texas Rangers’ 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani racked up 11 strikeouts in his sixth consecutive start with double-digit whiffs, but the AL MVP also yielded eight hits and two runs over six innings in his second consecutive loss. Seager left the game with a bruise on his lower right leg during the sixth inning. Spencer Howard pitched five innings of three-hit ball for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game skid.

