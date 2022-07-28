Wood takes no-hitter into 7th, Giants beat Cubs to stop skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 to stop a seven-game slide. Yermín Mercedes hit an early two-run single, and four Giants pitchers combined on a three-hitter to snap Chicago’s six-game winning streak. An umpire’s ruling that appeared to give the Cubs a break instead contributed to San Francisco’s three-run third. Wood allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two. His no-hit bid ended in the seventh on Ian Happ’s leadoff single. Two outs later, Patrick Wisdom belted his 18th homer of the season.

