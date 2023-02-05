Skip to Content
Powerball jackpot grows to fifth-largest prize at $747 million

By Hannah Sarisohn and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Powerball players might just have a shot at winning $747 million, the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to a news release from the game.

If someone wins in Monday’s drawing, they’ll take home the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.

According to Powerball, Saturday’s top-winning tickets included four tickets that matched all five white balls. Each of those players will win $1 million.

More than 2 million tickets won cash prizes amounting to $20 million during Saturday’s drawing, Powerball said. The four $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in November in Kansas, according to the news release. A single ticket won a whopping $92.9 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time was won earlier in November, when a lucky player won $2.04 billion in California.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Barney Lerten

