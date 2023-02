ATHENS, Greece (AP) — High winds and a cold snap in Greece have halted ferry services and highway traffic and dusted the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens with snowy. The inclement weather prompted authorities in greater Athens to close schools and courthouses and suspend debates in parliament on Monday. Cellphone push alerts urged the public to remain indoors.

